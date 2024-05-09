CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

