Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.46 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.