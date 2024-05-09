Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

