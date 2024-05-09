Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,469,000 after acquiring an additional 75,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

CBOE stock opened at $185.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.