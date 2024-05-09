Citizens Business Bank Sells 2,086 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 180,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,528,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,921,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $169.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.19 and a 1-year high of $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

