ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.22

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.22 and traded as high as $42.10. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 13,012 shares trading hands.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
