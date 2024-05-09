ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.22

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.22 and traded as high as $42.10. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 13,012 shares trading hands.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after buying an additional 278,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.6% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 54,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.