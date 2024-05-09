ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.86

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.86 and traded as high as $47.14. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 40,749 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

