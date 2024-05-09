ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.86

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.86 and traded as high as $47.14. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 40,749 shares trading hands.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.