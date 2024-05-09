Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $346.09 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $346.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

