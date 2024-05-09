Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $307.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $307,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $195.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $561.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

