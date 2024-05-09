Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.39. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 834,125 shares trading hands.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.