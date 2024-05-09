Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.46 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.