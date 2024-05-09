Cwm LLC Acquires 6,401 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 1,406.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 261,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NAPA opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.28. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

