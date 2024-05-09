Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,437,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 169,552 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 691,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 209,214 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 155,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,221,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

