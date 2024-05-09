Cwm LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.