Cwm LLC Has $65,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,155.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

