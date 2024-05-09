Cwm LLC Purchases 2,287 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,161,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 458,082 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 630,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

BGS opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $913.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -86.36%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

