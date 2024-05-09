Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after buying an additional 700,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4,903.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 550,901 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $18,235,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 366,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ST opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.36%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.