D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

