Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.