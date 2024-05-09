Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.43

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.43 and traded as high as $104.96. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $104.40, with a volume of 252,755 shares trading hands.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.