Don Schena Sells 10,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WOW opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. LB Partners LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 116.8% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,451,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 3,475,190 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 26.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,228,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 684,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 557,653 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 97.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 494,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

