Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.