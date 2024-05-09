Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

