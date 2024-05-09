EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $379.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.38 and its 200-day moving average is $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.49 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

