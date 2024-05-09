Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.20

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $281.20 and traded as high as $301.36. Enstar Group shares last traded at $301.36, with a volume of 51,044 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

