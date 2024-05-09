Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $904.12 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.46 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $872.36 and its 200-day moving average is $659.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.