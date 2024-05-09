Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FSD Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FSD Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Singular Research analyst B. Cook expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Buy-Venture” rating on the stock. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

FSD Pharma stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.71. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

FSD Pharma ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

