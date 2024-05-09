Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ES. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

