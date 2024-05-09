Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.