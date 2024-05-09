FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $2.45. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.20.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

