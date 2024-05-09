Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

