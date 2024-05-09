Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 180,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,528,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $169.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.