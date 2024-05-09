First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 672,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 452,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,238 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

