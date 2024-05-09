First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 688,434 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

PR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

