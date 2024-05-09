First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.
AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
