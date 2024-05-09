First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in BioNTech by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BioNTech by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

