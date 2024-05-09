First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,946,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,583,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 332,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

