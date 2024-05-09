First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

