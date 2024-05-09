First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,233,000 after buying an additional 89,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $254.50 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

