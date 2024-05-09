Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $853.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $877.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock worth $23,173,771 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

