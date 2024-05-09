Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,176,000 after buying an additional 430,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,308,000 after acquiring an additional 393,116 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 314,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,507. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

