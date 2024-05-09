Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

