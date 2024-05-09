Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.14 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

