Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 182.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fluor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FLR opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

