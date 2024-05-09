Fonville Wealth Management LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,406,216,000 after buying an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,702,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $19,702,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,430,577. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.16 and a fifty-two week high of $189.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

