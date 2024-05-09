Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,780,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 996,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 726,672 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 688,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 42.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,239,000 after buying an additional 684,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

