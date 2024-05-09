FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $4.26. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 129,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Trading Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

