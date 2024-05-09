FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in FTI Consulting by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,759 shares of company stock worth $11,535,597. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FCN opened at $219.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.81 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

