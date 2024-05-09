Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,986,067 shares in the company, valued at $43,832,498.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $144,070.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $235,332.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $250,860.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $105,936.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $510,781.30.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $287,950.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $386,580.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

