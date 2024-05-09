Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Trading Down 1.2%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $4.15. 22,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 720,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Gaxos.ai Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03.
Gaxos.ai Company Profile
Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaxos.ai
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.